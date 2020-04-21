Webster Bank N. A. Buys 10,995 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454,437 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

