Webster Bank N. A. Buys 2,219 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after buying an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.89. 72,683,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

