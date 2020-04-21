Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,671,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,037. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

