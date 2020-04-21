Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,547,000 after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,260. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

