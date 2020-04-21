Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after buying an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,188,000 after purchasing an additional 514,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

CTVA traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,258. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

