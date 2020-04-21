Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $2,397,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 242,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 1,449,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,678. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

