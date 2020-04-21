Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 196,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the period.

ESGV traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 221,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17.

