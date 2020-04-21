Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 77,251,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

