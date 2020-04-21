Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.17 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,066,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.22.

VMC traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. 1,068,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,797. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

