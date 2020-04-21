Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 663,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

