Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,166,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

