Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 268.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 352.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 88,380 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.93.

