Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.16. 875,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

