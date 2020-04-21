Webster Bank N. A. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.75. 2,663,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,048. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

