Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,622,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

