Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

