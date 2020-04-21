Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

