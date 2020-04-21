Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,903. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

