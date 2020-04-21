Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,572,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

