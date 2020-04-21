Webster Bank N. A. Sells 190 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.