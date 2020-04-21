Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,983 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.65.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock remained flat at $$101.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

