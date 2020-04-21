Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,418 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

