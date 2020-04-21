Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,717 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IEFA traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,809,109 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60.

