Webster Bank N. A. Sells 633 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Barclays cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.37.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

