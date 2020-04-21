Webster Bank N. A. Sells 7,481 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 21,373,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,195,697. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

