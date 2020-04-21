Webster Bank N. A. Sells 92 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

