Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently:

4/21/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/9/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2020 – Methanex was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Methanex was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/18/2020 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 923,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

