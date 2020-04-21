Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):

4/21/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

4/8/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/18/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,022. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

