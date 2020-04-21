Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up approximately 4.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 1,422,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

