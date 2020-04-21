WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23 on June 18th

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Sunday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIMHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 92,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Get WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR alerts:

WIMHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.