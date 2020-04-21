Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $654,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 813.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

