Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $137.62 and last traded at $140.15, approximately 3,348,910 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,545,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.