Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel sold 31,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $2,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,856,524. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.