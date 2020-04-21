Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. Ingevity reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NGVT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 482,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $116.88.

In other news, Director Diane H. Gulyas purchased 1,000 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

