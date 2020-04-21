Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

PDLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $379.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

