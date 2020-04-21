Zacks Investment Research Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Barclays PLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

