ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $36,991.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00625666 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00129593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

