Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of ZEG stock remained flat at $GBX 82.50 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. Zegona Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 44.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
About Zegona Communications
Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.