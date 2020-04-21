Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ZEG stock remained flat at $GBX 82.50 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. Zegona Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 44.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.