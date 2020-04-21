Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, hitting $112.14. 1,502,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,904. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

