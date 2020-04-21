Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.70. 2,601,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,719. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

