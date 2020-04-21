zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded up €3.80 ($4.42) during trading on Monday, reaching €114.40 ($133.02). The company had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market cap of $826.16 million and a P/E ratio of -67.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

