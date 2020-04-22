11,994 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $$4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 61,798,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,969,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.