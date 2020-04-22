144,765 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 184,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.0% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 1,558,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,988. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

