1,700 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

