5,695 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. 4,227,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,011. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

