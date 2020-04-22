5,749 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.44. 500,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,215. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $198.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.