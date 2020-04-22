71,500 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $26,848,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.22.

NFLX traded down $12.41 on Wednesday, hitting $421.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,017,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

