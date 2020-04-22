8,048 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

