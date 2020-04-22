Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 855 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ACN stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Accenture by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Accenture by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
