Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 855 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACN stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Accenture by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Accenture by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

