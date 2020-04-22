Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $106.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.86.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,606,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 333,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.